Washington- US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto a Senate resolution that would halt US involvement in the war in Yemen. The White House issued the veto threat as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis were on Capitol Hill briefing senators who have questioned the US response to Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Senate is considering a vote on the resolution on Wednesday. The White House said the resolution would “harm bilateral relationships in the region and negatively impact the ability of the United States to prevent the spread of violent extremist organisations”.