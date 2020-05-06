This brings total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 31,938

Dubai: Saudi Arabia reported 1,687 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 31,938, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (May 6).

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 1352 recoveries today, with total recoveries in the kingdom at 6,783. There are 137 cases in intensive care.

The ministry also confirmed 9 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 209.

A health lockdown, imposed last month, was lifted on Wednesday in two districts in Saudi Arabia’s eastern governorate of Al Ahsa, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.