Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expecting a spike in COVID-19 cases within days after the Kingdom reported 2,585 new infections on Tuesday.
Fahad Al Jalajel, Minister of Health, said Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a rise in the number of newly detected coronavirus infections, expecting a further increase in the upcoming days.
The minister’s statement came in the wake of a rising tide of coronavirus infections in the Kingdom over the past few days.
Al Jalajel urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shots. “The vaccine has proved its efficacy in relieving symptoms and reducing hospitalisation rates.”
“The concern is currently focused on the category that has not completed its vaccination, as most of those who are now in intensive care did not get fully vaccinated against the virus,” he said.