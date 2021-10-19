Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has administered nearly 44.7 million COVID-19 vaccine shots through 587 centres across the Kingdom, it was announced by the Health Ministry on Monday.
The Kingdom is pushing ahead with its plan to inoculate at least 70 per cent of its 35 million population with the aim of achieving herd immunity this month, according to expert estimates.
The Kingdom recently introduced a series of preventive measures aimed at combatting the spread of coronavirus with limiting access to public places and private entities to only vaccinated people.
As of August 1, vaccination became mandatory for entry to all economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment and sporting activities, as well as to all government and private establishments and educational institutions, in addition to the use of public transportation.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently issued a directive that Saudis will be banned from travelling abroad without receiving two doses of the vaccine, as of August 9. The Tawakkalna application is used to check the immunisation status of citizens and residents.
The Ministry of Health said on Monday 38 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 547,969, while the recoveries rose to 536,999 cases, after 52 patients recovered and the total number of deaths reached 8,765.