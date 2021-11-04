Riyadh Skyline Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has achieved herd immunity with 70 per cent of its 35 million population inoculated with two COVID-19 vaccine doses, said Minister of Health Fahad Al Jalajil.

The minister, however, stressed the importance of everyone’s commitment to the appropriate precautionary measures.

“We want our happiness and our immunity to be complete, and this can only be done when all those covered to complete the immunisation by taking two doses of the vaccine, those whose second dose exceeded six months get a booster dose, and all abide by precautionary measures as required at this stage,” Al Jalajil said.

He added the negligence of an individual may destroy what the society cooperates to achieve. “Any negligence in the precautionary measures or delay in immunisation with the vaccine takes us steps back, and may contribute to new waves of the epidemic that we do not want to happen. I trust this awareness and cooperation will continue,” the minister said.

The Kingdom has recently introduced a series of preventive measures aimed at combatting the spread of coronavirus with limiting access to public places and private entities to only vaccinated people.

As of August 1, vaccination became mandatory for entry to all economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment and sporting activities, as well as to all government and private establishments and educational institutions, in addition to the use of public transportation.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently issued a directive that Saudis will be banned from travelling abroad without receiving two doses of the vaccine, as of August 9. The Tawakkalna application is used to check the immunisation status of citizens and residents.