Cairo: Saudi authorities have warned that COVID-19 rumours posted on social media are penalised by jailing and fines of up to SR1 million.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said that whoever spreads rumours about the pandemic, circulate misinformation that can cause panic or incite violating measures against the virus on social media will be punished by fines ranging from SR100,000 to SR1 million or one to five years in prison or both penalties.
In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to reintroduce some restrictions.
Last month, Saudi Arabia reimposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina after it was cancelled in October.