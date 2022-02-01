Cairo: Saudi Arabia started today enforcing an official decision that makes booster shots against COVID-19 mandatory for accessing the workplace, markets and different events in the country.
Saudi television Al Ekhbariya reported that the decision has gone into effect, setting the booster a condition for showing the status of immunisation on the health app “Tawakkalna” for everyone who received the second dose of the vaccine at least eight months ago.
The updated immunisation is mandatory for entering government and private sector establishments, shopping centres, attending economic, cultural, entertainment, sport or touristic events as well as for boarding flights and public transport.
Over 57 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Saudi Arabia since the kingdom initiated mass vaccinations in December 2020, the Health Ministry said. They included 7.5 million booster doses.
Inoculation against COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia is offered for persons aged five and above while the boosters are available at the age of 16 and above.
In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to reintroduce some restrictions.
In December, Saudi Arabia reimposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina after it was cancelled in October.