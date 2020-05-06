People in Al Ahsa neighbourhoods allowed to move out for 8 hours daily

A generic view of Al Ahsa in Saudi Arabia. Extra precautionary measures previously imposed in Al Ahsa’s districts of Al Faisalia and Al Fadalia have been lifte Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cairo: A health lockdown, imposed last month, was lifted on Wednesday in two districts in Saudi Arabia’s eastern governorate of Al Ahsa, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

An official source at the Interior Ministry said that extra precautionary measures previously imposed in Al Ahsa’s districts of Al Faisalia and Al Fadalia have been lifted on a recommendation from the health bodies, SPA reported.

Residents of the two districts are now allowed to move out from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening to get their needs, the official added.

The lockdown and a 24-hour curfew were imposed in both areas on April 18 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia so far has recorded a total of 30,251 infection cases including 200 deaths from COVID-19.