Cairo: Starting from October 10, full vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for attending public events and boarding flights in Saudi Arabia, according to the Interior Ministry.
Obtaining two doses of vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia will be a condition for attending any economic, commercial, academic, cultural, entertainment, sports or tourism activity, a source at the ministry said.
The full inoculation will also be compulsory for entering government or private institutions, using public transport and boarding planes, the source added.
This condition will not apply to the exempted categories as shown on the health app Tawakkalna.
The vaccines now recognised in Saudi Arabia are Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
Over 42 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the kingdom since mass vaccinations against COVID-19 kicked off there in December.