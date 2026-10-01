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Chinese humanoid robots perform Saudi Ardah sword dance in Riyadh

The video was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire perform the Ardah sword dance during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh.
Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire perform the Ardah sword dance during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh.
X/Chang Hua

Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire have performed the country’s famous Ardah sword dance at a reception in Riyadh, creating a striking blend of heritage and futuristic technology.

The robots performed the traditional dance during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Dressed in white thobes and ghutras, the humanoid robots moved in sync with the music while holding ceremonial swords, recreating several coordinated movements associated with the Ardah.

The traditional Saudi dance is commonly performed during national celebrations, weddings and other special occasions. Seeing humanoid robots reproduce the movements gave the centuries-old performance a distinctly futuristic twist.

The video was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua, showing the robots performing before guests at the Riyadh event.

Among those attending the reception were Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Ambassador Chang Hua.

In a post accompanying the video, Hua said the embassy had hosted the reception to celebrate the anniversary and thanked guests for attending. He also highlighted the performance by the Chinese-manufactured humanoid robots, describing it as a memorable part of the evening.

The unusual performance quickly attracted attention online, with viewers reacting to the sight of humanoid robots performing one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known traditional dances.

The spectacle offered a striking juxtaposition: a centuries-old Saudi cultural tradition performed by robots representing a new generation of Chinese technology.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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