The video was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua
Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire have performed the country’s famous Ardah sword dance at a reception in Riyadh, creating a striking blend of heritage and futuristic technology.
The robots performed the traditional dance during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Dressed in white thobes and ghutras, the humanoid robots moved in sync with the music while holding ceremonial swords, recreating several coordinated movements associated with the Ardah.
The traditional Saudi dance is commonly performed during national celebrations, weddings and other special occasions. Seeing humanoid robots reproduce the movements gave the centuries-old performance a distinctly futuristic twist.
The video was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua, showing the robots performing before guests at the Riyadh event.
Among those attending the reception were Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Ambassador Chang Hua.
In a post accompanying the video, Hua said the embassy had hosted the reception to celebrate the anniversary and thanked guests for attending. He also highlighted the performance by the Chinese-manufactured humanoid robots, describing it as a memorable part of the evening.
The unusual performance quickly attracted attention online, with viewers reacting to the sight of humanoid robots performing one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known traditional dances.
The spectacle offered a striking juxtaposition: a centuries-old Saudi cultural tradition performed by robots representing a new generation of Chinese technology.