Chinese robots dance their way to America's Got Talent finale

Their journey to the finale marks a major moment for the Chinese team
Chinese dancer Wu Yufei and his team of robots have danced their way into the finale of the hit US television show America’s Got Talent.
The unusual act has attracted attention with a mix of tightly synchronised dance routines, acrobatic moves and kung fu-inspired performances. Wu works alongside the robots, showcasing how technology and human movement can come together on stage.
The robots’ ability to quickly learn and adapt has particularly impressed audiences and judges. Wu described their rapid learning ability as “quite terrifying”, highlighting how quickly robotic technology is advancing.
Their journey to the finale marks a major moment for the Chinese team, which has brought a distinctive combination of dance, martial arts and robotics to the competition.
The act will now compete in the finale, hoping to win over viewers with another high-energy performance.
Video: AFP