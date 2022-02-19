Cairo: Saudi rescuers had saved a boy who had been stuck in a rugged mountain for hours, a local newspaper has said.
Civil defence teams in the city of H’ail in north-western Saudi Arabia Friday intervened and saved the child who had been stuck at the slope of the mountain for three hours, Okaz reported.
The rescuers had used heavy equipment to retrieve the child whose age was not disclosed.
It is not clear yet how the boy had been trapped there or whether he was alone or with his family.
In the aftermath of a boy’s tragedy who died earlier this month inside a wall in north Morocco where had been trapped for five days, Saudi authorities backfilled hundreds of abandoned wells nationwide.