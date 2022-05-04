Cairo: A girl aged five years had drowned in a swimming pool on the first day of the Muslim Eid Al Fitr in Saudi Arabia, her family said.
The family’s joy on the Eid turned into grief after discovering that the child had drowned Monday evening in the pool inside a rest house in Al Majarda governorate in Asir region in south-western Saudi Arabia, reported news portal Sabq, quoting her father.
“While the family was celebrating Eid Al Fitr at one of the rest houses, we were shocked by the drowning of our daughter Ward in the pool. We don’t object to Allah’s dictate,” he added.
The father did not provide further details about circumstances surrounding the child’s drowning.
Ward, whose name means in Arabic “roses”, was buried on Tuesday after a special death prayer was performed for her at a local mosque.
Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic fast month of Ramadan, started in Saudi Arabia on Monday amid relaxation of restrictions earlier imposed due to COVID-19.