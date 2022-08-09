Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged domestic pilgrims getting ready to perform umrah or minor pilgrimage to ensure registered contracts pertaining to services to be provided to them from the organising companies.
Pilgrims have to make sure of obtaining services from companies licensed to organise trips, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
Pilgrims, it added, have also to check details of such services as accommodation and transport as well as their timings.
The advice was made as the new umrah season got underway late last month, shortly after the end of the annual Hajj season in Saudi Arabia.
Authorities in the kingdom have geared up for the new umrah season that is expected to draw more than 10 million Muslims, according to Saudi officials.
Last month, Saudi Arabia scrapped licences of five umrah companies for breaching their obligations in serving pilgrims, local media reported.
The decision was made by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which accused the five firms of having backtracked on their obligations and services.