Dubai: All Saudi residents will be allowed to enter the Kingdom regardless of their immunisation status, the Ministry of Interior spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al Shalhoub announced yesterday.
The spokesperson confirmed institutional and home quarantine has been cancelled for those coming to the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has also lifted the suspension of direct arrival to the Kingdom and of all flights coming to and departing from the Kingdom to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan.
It is not required to submit a PCR test before travelling to or from the Kingdom unless it is a requirement from the country to which the person will be travelling, he said.
The booster dose is a condition for travel for those who have spent 3 months from the last date of taking the second dose, with the exception of those under 16 years of age and the excluded group who have medical conditions.
The spokesman reiterated the Ministry of Interior’ decision to end all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.
The Ministry of Interior’s decision also includes the end of social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks in open places, but it is required indoors.
The spokesman confirmed that Tawakkalna app is still a condition for entering all establishments.