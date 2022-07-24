Dubai: More than 8.5 tons of meat and foodstuffs unfit for consumption have been seized and destroyed in Mecca, local media reported.
Mecca Municipality said that it has seized the spoiled foodstuff during field inspection campaigns, which also resulted in shutting down 41 businesses, including food outlets, catering kitchens, and restaurants.
About 4.5 tons of meat and poultry of unknown source that appeared spoiled were seized in addition to more than 4 tons of vegetables and various unsuitable foodstuffs.
This is in addition to fines against 21 facilities, such as kitchens, slaughterhouses, food stores, and warehouses.
The municipality’s supervisory teams said they have implemented statutory sanctions regulation in addition to the municipal penalties and fines against the violators.