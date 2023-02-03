Cairo: An Afghan man in his 70s was rushed to a hospital in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah after he had swallowed his denture by mistake in a rare case, a local newspaper has reported.
The man, who is also obese and a high blood pressure patient, arrived at the King Faisal Hospital in Makkah complaining of pain in the upper chest, the Saudi news portal Sabq added, citing the Health Ministry.
Tests, conducted for the man at the hospital’s emergency department, showed that the denture clung to the upper part of the oesophagus with the metal tip of the denture stuck in the organ’s wall.
An emergency endoscopy was performed on him. The procedure successfully led to the removal of the denture.
The patient was put under medical observation and managed to eat and drink without any problem. He later left the hospital in good health.
Last month, surgeons at another hospital in Makkah removed a magnetic chain from a boy’s abdomen where it had reportedly settled there for around three years, according to a Saudi newspaper.
The metal item was extricated in a three-hour operation, Okaz reported.
The 10-year-old boy had been admitted into the maternity and children hospital with severe pains in the abdomen and chronic constipation.
Imagining showed there was a four-piece magnetic chain that the boy had swallowed three years earlier and settled inside the stomach and intestines, the report said.
The item was pulled out through an endoscopy.