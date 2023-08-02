Cairo: Six members of a Saudi family had been killed in a vehicle crash on a road linking Medina and Al Mahd governorate in Saudi Arabia.

The dead were a man, his wife and their four children – a boy aged 11 and three girls aged 15, 17 and 20. A fifth child aged five survived and was hospitalised with unspecified injuries.

The boy was transferred aboard a medical plane from the site is reported in stable health, according to a local health official.

The accident happened after the vehicle had flipped over the road, the family head’s brother Saif Al Shahrani said.

“He was driving his family and their furniture from Tabuk (in north Saudi Arabia) heading to the south,” Al Shahrani told Okaz newspaper.

In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.

Last month, two vehicles collided on a road leading to the Saudi holy city of Medina, leaving four people dead.

In May, a bus, carrying university students, collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured, their university said.

In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.

Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.

Traffic fatalities have dropped by around 35 per cent in five years from 2016.

The annual cost of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia is estimated at around SR11.7 billion.

Around 9,420 accidents were registered inside the kingdom’s cities against 7,542 outside them last year, according to official figures.

Those accidents resulted in a total of 4,555 deaths.