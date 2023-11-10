Cairo: A bus has overturned on a highway in Saudi Arabia, leaving 44 people injured, according to a media reported.

The mishap occurred on a road linking the Saudi capital Riyadh to Taif in western Saudi Arabia, news website Akhbar24 reported.

Sixteen medical teams from the Saudi Red Crescent and other teams from the Health Ministry rushed to the scene and transferred those injured in the accident to hospitals.

Neither the cause of the crash nor the nature of the injuries was immediately clear.

In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.

Last month, an expatriate was killed and four Saudis injured in a collision between cars in Saudi Arabia’s south-western city of Al Baha.

The expatriate, whose nationality was not revealed, died later due to injuries he had sustained in the accident.

The four others included two seriously injured while the two others sustained medium wounds.

Earlier in October, a female schoolteacher was killed and five others injured in a road crash while they were on their way to their school in the city of Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.

In September, a bus flipped over, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded in the coastal governorate of Al Wajh in north-western Saudi Arabia.

In May, a bus carrying university students collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured.

In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.

Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.