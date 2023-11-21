Cairo: Two cars collided head-on in Saudi Arabia, resulting in four deaths, according to a media report.

The collision occurred on Monday in Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia.

The victims were men in their 20s.

The exact cause of the accident is not clear yet.

In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.

Earlier this month, a collision involving three cars left eight people dead and five others wounded in south-western Saudi Arabia.

Last month, an expatriate was killed and four Saudis injured in a collision between cars in Saudi Arabia’s south-western city of Al Baha.

The expatriate, whose nationality was not revealed, died later due to injuries he had sustained in the accident.

Earlier in October, a female schoolteacher was killed and five others injured in a road crash while they were on their way to their school in the western city of Yanbu.

In September, a bus flipped over, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded in the coastal governorate of Al Wajh in north-western Saudi Arabia.

In May, a bus, carrying university students, collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one dead and 24 others injured.

In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.

Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.