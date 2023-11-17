Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has stressed that traffic violations leading to severe consequences, such as death or disability, will be met with strict legal measures.
As per the Saudi law, motorists responsible for accidents due to infringement and negligence will face severe penalties, including up to four years in prison and fines amounting to SR 200,000.
The Public Prosecution emphasised that traffic accidents resulting from violations or reckless behaviour are illegal and demand legal accountability. The tougher penalties are in response to accidents causing death, the loss of a body organ, or impairment of its function.
According to official statistics, major accidents in Saudi Arabia have recorded a decrease by 6.8 per cent in 2022, recording about 17,000 accidents, compared to 2021, when it reached more than 18,000 accidents.
The Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety said that the percentage of deaths resulting from car accidents recorded a decrease by 2.1 per cent.
The number of damaged vehicles following an accidents has witnessed an increase by 28 per cent, recording 1.8 million accidents in 2022, compared to 1.4 million in 2021.
The committee said that the number of injuries resulting from car accidents recorded a decrease by 2.7 per cent in 2022, recording 24,000 injuries, compared to 2021, when it reached more than 25,000 injuries.