Cairo: More than 35,000 carpets are spread across the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred place in the Saudi city of Mecca, amid strenuous efforts to keep them clean and disinfected.

With carpets being part of the experience of the worshipper, these green carpets are distributed in 30 different sites across the sprawling mosque, a main destination for worshippers from across the globe.

The number of prayer carpets can be increased especially on Fridays when the Muslim weekly congregation prayers are held, to provide expansive and comfortable spaces for worshippers and pilgrims.

Carpets in the Grand Mosque are cared for according to a specific programme. Image Credit: The Saudi news agency SPA

The Grand Mosque is home to the Holy Kaaba towards which Muslims around the world direct their prayers.

The mosque draws millions of Muslims annually from all over the world to offer prayers and perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage.

The care of the carpets in the mosque is handled according to a specific programme that includes cleaning and sterilisation works by using modern and environmentally friendly technologies, a state agency in charge of the two holiest mosques has said.

The process also includes replacing the carpets periodically to ensure complete comfort for worshippers and always maintain a high level of cleanliness.