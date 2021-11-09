Dubai: A 3-year-old boy fell to his death off a roller-coaster in the Saudi city of Tabuk, local media reported. He was in the ride with his brother at the time.
The little boy was crushed to death under the iron wheels of the roller-coaster after he fell onto the track.
According to the family, the victim and his brother insisted on trying the roller-coaster but when their mother wanted to join them as they were too young, she was denied entry as she had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As soon as the roller-coaster was operated and moved at speed, one of the two children was seen falling from the first trailer onto the track and was run over.
Immediately after seeing the child falling onto the track, the father and the operator attempted to intervene and stopped the roller-coaster, but it was too late. The child was found bleeding from his head and was immediately taken to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The body was handed over to the forensic medicine department.