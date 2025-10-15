Saudi road movie ‘Hijra’ heads to Oscars - a poetic journey of loss and family secrets

It's a tale of grandmother who travels with her two granddaughters towards Mecca
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission has announced that ‘Hijra’, a feature film by acclaimed director Shahad Ameen, will represent the Kingdom in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.
The film, Ameen’s second feature, was chosen by a national committee of filmmakers and industry experts after a formal review process based on the Academy’s selection standards.
In this road movie, a grandmother and her granddaughter embark on a perilous journey across Saudi Arabia in search of another granddaughter who suddenly vanished during a pilgrimage to Mecca.
Described as a poetic road movie, Hijra unfolds in 2001 as the grandmother, Sitti, travels with her two granddaughters from southern Kingdom to Mecca for pilgrimage. Their journey takes a tragic turn when one of the girls, Sarah, goes missing, forcing Sitti and the younger granddaughter, Janna, to cross the desert in search of her, a journey that reveals long-buried family secrets and the emotional distance between generations of women.
Shot across nine locations, including AlUla, Tabuk, NEOM and Jeddah, the film stars Khairia Nathmy, Nawaf Al Dhafiri, and newcomer Lamar Fadan as Janna, with a special appearance by Baraa Alem. The production brings together Beit Ameen for Production, the Iraqi Independent Film Centre, and Ideation Studios, with support from Film AlUla, NEOM, Ithra, and the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation.
Hijra reflects the growing confidence and creative ambition of Saudi cinema, offering a deeply human portrayal of identity, faith, and belonging. The film was also screened in the Spotlight Competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.
Saudi Arabia’s nomination marks another step in its effort to establish a strong presence in the global film industry. The Oscar race now continues through several stages, from the academy’s preliminary list to its final shortlist before the winner is announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2026.
