Dubai: Two Saudi sisters were killed and their mother and two other women seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding car in Riyadh, Saudi media reported on Thursday.
Nisreen Al Noufal, a Quran teacher, was walking along with her two daughters, Jana and Leen, and two other women, when they were run over by the speeding car.
The sisters died at the scene, while the mother and the two other women were critically injured and taken to hospital where they are under treatment in the intensive care unit.
The accident occurred when a vehicle swerved all of the sudden and rammed into other parked vehicles before hitting the teacher and her daughters and other women while they were walking nearby.
Messages of condolences and wishes of a speedy recovery started pouring in on social media platforms by the teacher’s female students and their mothers as well as her colleagues immediately after hearing about the horrific accident. They shared their thoughts and prayers under hashtag #NisreenAlNoufal.