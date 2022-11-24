Cairo: Saudi authorities had arrested two female expatriates involved in carrying out illegal abortions in the capital Riyadh, a Saudi news portal reported, quoting the city’s health authorities.
The offenders were arrested by security agencies and follow-up from the head of the health authorities in the Riyadh region, added Sabq.
Investigations showed that the suspects had conducted abortion operations inside an apartment in south Riyadh.
The site did not meet the minimum of hygienic rules, according to the report.
Riyadh health authorities posted on Twitter photos of the pair who were not identified, and tools as well as money found inside the place.
Abortion is strictly banned in Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace.