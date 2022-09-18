Cairo: Pupils in Saudi schools will later this week have their first long holiday since they returned to their classes after the summer break late last month.
They will get two days off on Wednesday and Thursday along with the usual weekend on Friday and Saturday, to mark Saudi National Day.
The holiday will also be granted to schoolteachers and administrative staff on the occasion, Okaz newspaper has reported.
Starting from next Sunday, Saudi schools will embark on five-day celebrations of the National Day as designated by the Education Ministry, the paper added.
The Saudi National Day, annually marked on September 23, marks the foundation of Saudi Arabia by King Abdulaziz Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.