Dubai: The Saudi Shura Council has appointed 19 new women, increasing female representation to 20 per cent of the council’s 150 seats.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost gender diversity in leadership.

King Salman sanctioned a royal decree on Monday, renewing the Shoura Council for the next four Hijri years starting from September 6, 2024.

The decree reaffirms Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh as the speaker, with Dr. Mishaal Al Salami as deputy speaker and Dr. Hanan Al Ahmadi as assistant speaker, the latter being one of the council’s most prominent female figures.

The newly appointed female members are distinguished experts from diverse backgrounds.

Notable names such as Dr. Arwa Al Rashid, Dr. Ishraq Rafaei, Dr. Amal Qattan, and Dr. Taqwa Omar represent a range of expertise that promises to enrich the council’s deliberations.

The list of female appointees also features seasoned members serving their second or third terms, like Dr. Asma Al Muwaisher and Princess Dr. Al Jawhara Al Saud. These experienced members are poised to continue their impactful contributions to the council’s work.