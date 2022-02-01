Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council on Monday unanimously approved a draft amendment to the flag, emblem and national anthem system, Sabaq newspaper said.
The draft amendment was submitted to the council by its member Saad Salib Al Otaibi, in accordance with article 23 of the flag, emblem and national anthem system.
According to Sabaq, the idea of amending the flag system, which was issued nearly 50 years ago, is to keep pace with the great movement witnessed by the Kingdom in recent years in reviewing and developing many systems and legislative texts supporting the goals and initiatives of the Saudi Vision 2030.
“There is a need to fill the legislative void regarding the lack of a system that defines the state anthem and details the provisions of the system, as an important requirement stipulated by article 4 of the Basic Law of Governance,” Sabaq said in its report.
There is also a need to establish determinants and controls for the use of the state emblem and to determine penalties to be applied in case of violation, it added.