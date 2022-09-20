Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s advisory Shura Council has called on the Ministry of Human Resources to ensure equal opportunities in employing females and males, a Saudi online newspaper has reported.
During its meeting on Monday, the council urged the ministry to been keen on employing both genders according to employment standards to ensure equality, Ajel added.
Moreover, the council demanded the ministry to conduct a study on consequences of employment based on the contracting system at government institutions.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has taken major strides to empower women and boost their engagement in public life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.
In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.
In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi authorities allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them.