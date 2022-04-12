Dubai: More than 1000 women have been deployed at the Grand Mosque of Mecca to serve Muslim worshipers during Ramadan, local media reported.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it has approved 1,018 female volunteers to serve the visitors of Mecca’s Grand Mosque.
The women were recruited through the National Platform for Voluntary Work, which is run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). They work in translation, aiding the elderly by driving electric vehicles, and providing other mobility services.
Bayan Al Hadhali, Director of the Department of Social Services and Women’s Voluntary Work at the Grand Mosque, said: “Voluntary work is rewarding from various perspectives. By assisting female visitors to the holy mosque, the volunteers can gain many cultural and linguistic skills. The volunteer programme is in implementation of the wise leadership’s aspirations to serve the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque in accordance with the highest quality standards for worshipers and pilgrims.”
Female volunteers in the Grand Mosque work for 24 hours day based on shifts system all days of the week.