Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has fined 10 umrah companies SR50,000 each for bad services offered to pilgrims, local media reported.
The firms were found to have failed to perform their duties and meet their obligations towards pilgrims, especially services related to housing and transportation.
In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry stressed it will not allow or tolerate any failure or mismanagement that affects the services provided to all pilgrims, adding that it will spare no effort to protect their rights to have decent accommodation and proper transportation among other services.
The ministry said it will regularly organise inspection tours and constantly monitor all service sites, emphasising that it will respond to any reports by any pilgrims to improve the level of services provided.
It called on pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom who wish to perform umrah to deal only with companies licenced by competent authorities in order to guarantee their rights and obtain good services.