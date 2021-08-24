Cairo: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhat had discussed with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi developments in Afghanistan, Saudi media reported.
During a phone call, the two officials also reviewed “strategic relations” between the kingdom and Pakistan and ways to enhance them, the media added without details.
After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia said it is closely following up developments in the country and expressed hope that all Afghan factions will work for preserving security and stability there.
“At the same time, the government of the kingdom stands by the brotherly Afghan people and its choices that they decide on their own without any intervention,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said earlier this month.
The Taliban’s return to power has prompted thousands of Afghans to desperately seek to leave the country.
Western powers have launched large-scale evacuations of their citizens and local allies deemed at risk of reprisals from the Taliban fighters.
The movement ruled Afghanistan with an iron grip in the 1990s before it was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.