Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. Image Credit: Reuters

Riyadh: Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced the launching of a probe into the drone attacks against oil facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Interior Minister announced on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two oil facilities of Saudi petroleum company Aramco. The attacks hit the two sites in Abqaiq and Khurais areas.

Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesperson, said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that based on joint initial investigations with relevant authorities, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition affirms that the investigations are ongoing.

"The coalition continues to adopt and implement necessary procedures to deal with such terrorist threats in order to safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure the stability of the world economy," he said.