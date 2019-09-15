US state secretary says Iran has launched an 'unprecedented attack'

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Reuters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned Iran following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," stated Pompeo in a tweet late on Saturday (early on Sunday in the UAE).

"Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo added.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks.

"The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.

US President Donald Trump has also condemned the drone attacks in call with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Saturday.

Saudis 'willing and able' to responds: Crown Prince tells Trump

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's crown prince told US President Donald Trump on Saturday the kingdom was "willing and able" to respond to the latest attacks by Yemeni rebels on its oil facilities, state media reported.

"The kingdom is willing and able to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump during a phone call, referring to Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Target

The drone attacks targeted a major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.