Riyadh: A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition said Saturday.
The Tornado aircraft came down on Friday in northern Al Jawf province during an operation to support Yemeni government forces, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The coalition did not specify the fate of the crew or the cause of the crash.
The coalition intervened against the Iran-backed rebels in 2015, first with air and naval forces and later with ground forces as well.
On Wednesday, the coalition said it will put on trial military personnel suspected of being behind deadly air strikes on Yemeni civilians.