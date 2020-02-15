The coalition did not specify the fate of the crew or the cause of the crash

File image: Coalition troops in action in Yemen Image Credit: WAM

Riyadh: A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition said Saturday.

The Tornado aircraft came down on Friday in northern Al Jawf province during an operation to support Yemeni government forces, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition intervened against the Iran-backed rebels in 2015, first with air and naval forces and later with ground forces as well.