Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council will host talks involving all Yemen’s rival parties, including Al Houthi, in Riyadh from March 29 to April 7, in an endeavour to reach a peaceful political solution that puts an end to the Yemeni crisis.
“The GCC will host Yemeni talks as part of its ongoing efforts to continue provide support to Yemen and exert its utmost to help put an end to the Yemeni crisis, GCC Secretary-General Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Hajraf said during a press conference on Thursday.
Invitations will be sent to 500 Yemenis representing all parties, as no one will be excluded and neither agenda will be imposed on those attending the peace conference, said Al Hajraf, adding “we hope that all parties will response positively and attend the peace talks.”
The conference will take place at the GCC’s General Secretariate in Riyadh. “What we offer today is not a new initiative but a confirmation that the solution is in the hands of Yemenis only,” he added.
“Our stance towards Yemen’s crisis has always been the same and has never changed, and we seek to restore stability and security in Yemen. Therefore, we urge all Yemeni parties to cease fire and engage in peace talks,” Al Hajraf said.
The talks will cover six axes including military and political ones. The Yemeni-Yemeni talks will help open humanitarian corridors and achieve stability in Yemen, he said.