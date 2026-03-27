Dubai: A powerful thunderstorm swept through the Qatari capital, Doha, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds that lashed streets and reduced visibility. Dramatic scenes showed flashes of lightning lighting up the sky as rain poured across the city, affecting traffic and daily activities.

Qatar’s meteorology department issued warnings of unstable weather conditions, urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Authorities advised motorists to drive carefully due to slippery roads and sudden downpours.

The storm is part of a wider spell of unsettled weather affecting parts of the region, with changing conditions expected to continue. Residents were encouraged to follow official updates and safety guidelines as authorities monitored the situation and responded to weather-related incidents across Doha.

Video: AFP