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Thunderstorm lashes Doha with rain and lightning

Pouring rain and lightning across the streets of Doha as a storm hits the Qatari capital

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: A powerful thunderstorm swept through the Qatari capital, Doha, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds that lashed streets and reduced visibility. Dramatic scenes showed flashes of lightning lighting up the sky as rain poured across the city, affecting traffic and daily activities.

Qatar’s meteorology department issued warnings of unstable weather conditions, urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Authorities advised motorists to drive carefully due to slippery roads and sudden downpours.

The storm is part of a wider spell of unsettled weather affecting parts of the region, with changing conditions expected to continue. Residents were encouraged to follow official updates and safety guidelines as authorities monitored the situation and responded to weather-related incidents across Doha.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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