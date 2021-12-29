Dubai: With the number of new daily COVID-19 cases increasing in recent weeks and the detection of new Omicron cases in Qatar, the Cabinet today approved a decision reinforcing wearing mask in all closed and open public places.
However, the decision, which will go into effect on Friday, December 31, until further notice, excludes people who practice sports in open places.
The new decision was approved by Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, during a cabinet meeting at the Amiri Diwan.
The Cabinet stated that conferences, exhibitions, and events will still be allowed to be held provided that the attendance capacity doesn’t exceed 75 per cent in open spaces and 50 per cent in closed places. As much as 90 per cent of the participants must be fully vaccinated while those who did not complete or receive vaccine must do a Rapid Antigen test or PCR test as approved by the Ministry of Public Health.
In all cases, prior approval from the Ministry of Public Health is required before holding any conference, exhibition, or event. The Cabinet said all health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures, and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health must be taken into consideration.
The cabinet added that the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, and other government agencies - each within its jurisdiction – will take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with the health requirements and prescribed precautionary measures and measures.