Cairo: Qatar has said that 25 per cent of its public buses will be powered by electricity by 2022 when it is due to host the FIFA World Cup.
The conversion is part of the country’s strategy for electric cars, the Qatari news agency QNA reported.
The electric buses will be operational for main services during the 2022 World Cup and 100 charging stations will be installed in the first phase of the plan, Qatari newspaper Al Watan said.
The plan includes gradually converting public buses, school buses and the government-run vehicles to the use of electricity to cut harmful emissions, it added.