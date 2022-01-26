Washington: US President Joe Biden will receive Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House on January 31, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Biden and the Gulf state leader will discuss security in the Middle East and “ensuring the stability of global energy supplies,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
The meeting comes as Washington and its European allies are seeking to shore up energy contingency plans if Russia should squeeze supplies due to tensions with the West over Ukraine.
Gas-rich Qatar has huge reserves and produces abundant liquefied natural gas (LNG).