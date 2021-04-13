Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad have exchanged congratulations on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, according to Egyptian media, marking their first joint talk since a regional dispute ended earlier this year.
The Egyptian presidency said that Al Sissi received a phone call from the Qatari emir congratulating him on the beginning of Ramadan.
“The president expressed during the contact his tanks to the Emir of State of Qatar for his congratulation on this blessed occasion, praying to Almighty God to render it an occasion full of bounty, prosperity and blessings for people of the two brotherly countries and all Arab and Islamic countries,” spokesman for the Egyptian presidency Bassam Radi said, according to local media.
Egypt and Qatar agreed last year to resume their diplomatic ties more than three years after severing them. The step came weeks after Egypt signed a declaration at a Gulf summit held in the Saudi city of AlUla ending a dispute between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc including Cairo.
The national Egyptian and Qatari airlines restarted flights between the two countries in a sign of a thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt had severed diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in mid-2017.