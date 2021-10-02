Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has approved a decision lifting the restrictions imposed on providing shisha services, local media reported.
Accordingly, shisha services can be offered in the “open spaces of tourist areas” starting tomorrow, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
The decision was approved by the country’s Cabinet as part of the country’s gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Other decisions approved by the council of ministers include allowing 100 per cent capacity for restaurants and cafes that have the Qatar Clean programme certification while a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent will be allowed for the rest of the restaurants and cafes. This applies to restaurants and cafes located in open spaces.
As for restaurants and cafes in closed spaces, they will be allowed to operate at a capacity not exceeding 75% provided that they must have the Qatar Clean programme certification. Moreover, a capacity not exceeding 40 per cent will be allowed for the rest of the restaurants and cafes.
All customers must have received all COVID-19 vaccine doses, and children under the age of 12 are allowed entry only when accompanied by their families.
The council of ministers said that Shisha services can be offered in the open spaces of tourist areas only. However, visitors are required to maintain a safe distance of at least 2m.