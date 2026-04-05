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Qatar condemns attacks targeting UAE Embassy in Damascus

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE

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Qatar condemns attacks targeting UAE Embassy in Damascus

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the riots and attacks targeting the Embassy of the sisterly United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus as well as the violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions that accompanied them.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that targeting diplomatic premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, stressing the need to hold the perpetrators of these acts accountable and ensure that such acts are not repeated.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE, emphasising the importance of taking the necessary measures to guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and ensure the safety and security of their personnel, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

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