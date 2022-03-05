Cairo: Marriages and divorces dropped in Qatar in January, with Qatari men taking the lead in divorces registered that month, according to official figures.
Some 263 marriage cases were registered in January, down 34.7 per cent against December, Al Sharq newspaper said, citing figures from the state Planning and Statistics Authority.
Qataris accounted for 120 marriage cases in January against 184 the previous month while non-Qataris made up 143 marriage cases compared to 219 in December.
Divorce cases, meanwhile, reached 154 in January, down 19.8 per cent against the previous month when 192 divorces were registered.
Male Qataris took the lead in divorces in January with 92 cases while their non-Qatari counterparts registered 62 divorce cases.
Qatar has a population of 2.7 million people, including 2.3 million expatriates.