CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar signed three memomoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations’ sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah Al Sissi to Doha.
Al Sissi’s trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.
Later, on Wednesday, Al Sissi was seen off at the airport by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar News Agency QNA said.
The emir visited Cairo in June, when Qatari investments in Egypt were on the agenda, as well as cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors.
Cairo joined Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, the UAE and Bahrain, in cutting ties with Doha in June 2017 over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood and alleged soft line on Iran.
Their blockade of Qatar was lifted in January 2021.
In late March, Cairo said Qatar planned to invest $5 billion in Egypt, while hydrocarbon giant QatarEnergy announced an agreement with US major ExxonMobil to acquire a 40-percent stake in a gas exploration block off Egypt in the Mediterranean.