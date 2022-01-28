Cairo: Qatar has updated an exceptional travel red list, adding six countries based on international and local health risk indicators and COVID-19 epidemiology.
The update, announced by the Ministry of Public Health, comprises India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal and Egypt. The list will come into effect on Sunday, 30 January, at 7pm, the ministry said.
According to procedures related to arrivals from the exceptional red list countries, fully vaccinated passengers from Qataris, foreign residents and nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations will be subject to a home quarantine for two days upon arrival.
Such travellers of all age groups are required to conduct a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival in Qatar. They will also do a rapid antigen test on the second day of home quarantine.
As for the unvaccinated travellers, they will be subject to a home quarantine for seven days upon arrival in Qatar. They are required to do a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival and a rapid antigen test on the seventh day of quarantine after arrival.
Fully vaccinated visitors to Qatar with pre-approved and on-arrival visas from the listed six countries will be subject to hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival. They are required to conduct a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival to Qatar and a rapid antigen test on the second day of quarantine. The procedures apply to such travellers of all age groups. Unvaccinated visitors are not allowed to enter Qatar.
Earlier this month, Qatar reimposed restrictions on commercial activities as the country experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.
The renewed restrictions included mandatory wearing of face masks in public outdoor and indoor places.
Outdoor social gatherings are restricted to 5 vaccinated people, while indoor social gatherings are limited to 10 vaccinated people, with the exception of members of the same household.
Public transport capacity has been reduced to 75 per cent.