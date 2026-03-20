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France, Spain, Bahrain, India condemn Iranian attack on Ras Laffan in Qatar

France, Spain, Bahrain, India stand with Qatar after Iranian aggression

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The Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80km north of capital Doha. File photo.
The Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80km north of capital Doha. File photo.
AFP

DOHA: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, held phone calls today with a number of Arab and international leaders to discuss developments in the region following the attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City and its implications as a serious escalation threatening regional security and stability and undermining global energy supply security.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that Sheikh Tamim received phone calls from Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

In this context, the French President stressed the importance of reaching an immediate halt to military escalation targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water facilities, underscoring the need to protect civilians and their basic needs and safeguard energy supply security from the repercussions of this military aggression.

King Felipe VI expressed his condemnation of the heinous Iranian attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, voicing denunciation of such acts and affirming Spain’s support for the State of Qatar in confronting this aggression.

The King of Bahrain also expressed condemnation of the Iranian aggression on Ras Laffan Industrial City, affirming the Kingdom of Bahrain’s solidarity with the State of Qatar in facing this blatant attack.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India condemned the heinous Iranian attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, expressing his country’s solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting this aggression and commending Qatar’s role as an international mediator contributing to strengthening regional and international peace and security.

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