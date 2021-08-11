Phulka is light bread made with wheat flour with no use of oil and is consumed by a majority of people from India and the subcontinent region for its health benefits. Image Credit: Supplied

Muscat: Oman shelves have run out of Indian brands of wheat flour for almost four weeks in a row and there’s no word on when the stores will be replinished.

Indian wheat flour, or aata is it is more commonly known as, is preferred by not just Indian consumers but also by those hailing from the subcontinent. Some of the retail shops in the capital area told Gulf News that there has been no supply of Indian brands like Ashirwad Chakki aata, Parle aata and others that were known names in this category, for sometime now. A store staff informed that the supply has stopped temporarily as per the information they have.

Devanand who manages Ghasitaram Halwai, one of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in Muscat, says that the non-availability of Indian aata is felt by the restaurants like his, whose specialty is phulka.

“We are now using the one that is available in the local market, which has been recommended by some. It is a matter of time when we will get used it as there are no other viable option.”