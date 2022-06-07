Dubai: Omanis will not need to secure a visa for visiting the Schengen zone in Europe, state news agency ONA said on Tuesday.
According to ONA, the European Union will approve waiving Schengen visa requirements for Omani citizens in two weeks from now.
The announcement was made during a press conference held by Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthi, Oman’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, and Enrique Mora, European External Action Service’s Deputy Secretary-General, in Muscat on Tuesday.
Sheikh Khalifa said a European representative office will be opened in Oman soon. He highlighted the strong and growing relations between the Sultanate and EU countries.
“The Sultanate welcomes the European partnership strategy with GCC countries and looks forward to furthering it in various areas, he added.
The move also follows a series of meetings between the European Commission officials and Omani representatives regarding waiving Schengen visa requirements for Omanis.
It also comes after intensive efforts by the Sultanate to get its citizens visa-free entry Europe’s Schengen zone.